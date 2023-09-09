Baggott on Target as Indonesia Thrash Chinese Taipei

Saturday, 9th Sep 2023 15:04

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott was on target as Indonesia’s U23s hammered Chinese Taipei 9-0 in their first 2024 Asian Cup finals qualifying group game at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta this afternoon.

The 20-year-old was winning his first cap at U23 level having dropped down from the full squad with Indonesia aiming to qualify for the Asian U23s Cup finals in Qatar and then potentially the Olympics in Paris with the top three teams at the finals earning a trip to France.

Baggott headed in the sixth goal in the 56th minute with his side going on to add three more before the end.

The Indonesia youngsters might have made it 10 but ADO Den Haag's Rafael Struick saw a late penalty saved. They face Turkmenistan at the same venue on Tuesday.

U23 Indonesia🇮🇩 6 - 0 🇹🇼U23 Taipei #AFCU23pic.twitter.com/KJsKBxNrRw — Extra Time Viet Nam 🇻🇳 (@extratimevn) September 9, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images