U18s Draw at Coventry

Saturday, 9th Sep 2023 15:34

Tom Taylor netted twice as Town’s U18s drew 2-2 away against Coventry City at the Alan Higgs Centre this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the U16s were beaten 5-4 by the same opposition, despite having been 4-1 in front at one stage during a remarkable second half, the game having been 0-0 at half-time.





Photo: TWTD