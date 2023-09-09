Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Keeper Williamson Wins Cap
Saturday, 9th Sep 2023 15:50

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson won his second Scotland U19s cap as his side drew 2-2 with the Czech Republic at a friendly tournament in Belgium this afternoon.

The 17-year-old, who won his first cap at U19 level in March having also picked one up with the U18s last season, started as his side came from a goal down at half-time to draw.

On Wednesday, Williamson was an unused sub as the Scots youngsters were beaten 3-0 by the tournament hosts on Wednesday.


Photo: Matchday Images



