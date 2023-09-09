Young Keeper Williamson Wins Cap
Saturday, 9th Sep 2023 15:50
Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson won his second Scotland U19s cap as his side drew 2-2 with the Czech Republic at a friendly tournament in Belgium this afternoon.
The 17-year-old, who won his first cap at U19 level in March having also picked one up with the U18s last season, started as his side came from a goal down at half-time to draw.
On Wednesday, Williamson was an unused sub as the Scots youngsters were beaten 3-0 by the tournament hosts on Wednesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]