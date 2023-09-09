Burgess Could Win First Cap

Saturday, 9th Sep 2023 19:18 Town central defender Cameron Burgess will be hoping to win his first full Australia cap overnight when his side take on Mexico in a friendly in Dallas (KO 3am). The 27-year-old, born in Scotland but raised in Perth, Western Australia, is with the senior squad for the first time having previously won Socceroos caps at U23 and U20 levels as well playing for the Scots’ U18s and U19s. “It’s a huge honour and obviously a very big moment for me and my family, so I can’t wait to get started,” Burgess told the club site earlier in the week. “My phone blew up a little bit after the news of the call-up came out, so it was a great feeling. “It’s something I’m going enjoy and soak up as much as I can. I’ve been in Dallas for a couple of football tournaments before so it will be nice to go back there again. But it’s a big game for Australia and it’s something I hope I can be a part of.” It may be @CamBurgess95's first #Socceroos camp, but the defender's career has seen him cross paths with several in the current squad.



🇲🇽 v 🇦🇺 10.9.23 - 12:00pm AEST

📱💻📺 Live on Channel 10, 10 Play#MEXvAUS #Socceroos — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 8, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments