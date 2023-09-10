Burgess Wins First Australia Cap

Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 09:30

Town centre-half Cameron Burgess made his full international debut for Australia as the Socceroos drew 2-2 with Mexico in a friendly in Dallas overnight.

The 27-year-old started at the heart of his side’s defence and played the full 90 minutes in front of a 50,000-strong crowd at the AT&T Stadium.

Leicester’s Harry Souttar netted on 16 and Martin Boyle of Hibs cinverted a penalty in the 63rd minute put the Socceroos two goals in front, but Fulham’s Raul Jimenez pulled one back from the spot six minutes later and Casar Huerta, who plays his club football for Club Universidad Nacional, levelled with seven minutes remaining.

Burgess, who was born in Aberdeen but raised in Perth, Western Australia, had been called into the senior squad for the first time having previously won Socceroos caps at U23 and U20 levels as well playing for the Scots’ U18s and U19s.

Australia are next in action when they take on England at Wembley in a friendly on Friday 13th October.





Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS