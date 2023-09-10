Tractor Girls Travel to MK Aiming to Bounce Back From Defeat

Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 09:39 Ipswich Town Women travel to face MK Dons at Stadium MK this afternoon aiming to bounce back from Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Hashtag United (KO 2pm). The loss was the Tractor Girls’ first this season having previously won their first two FAWNL Southern Premier Division matches and an FAWNL Cup tie. The Blues sit fifth in the table. “We’ve got a game on Sunday now, so we need to bounce back quick,” defender Maisy Barker said. “Obviously we’ve reflected, but now the focus goes to Sunday and we need to get the win. “The next game is always the most important game. If we reflect like we have, focus goes to MK, a new team, a new opposition, a new challenge and as long as we take that with everything in our stride, the loss will only help us in the season.” Barker, who joined Town from West Ham in the summer, knows the third-placed Dons will be stiff opposition having started their season with a home 2-2 draw with Oxford United but having won their two subsequent league games 3-0, at home to Chatham and at London Bees on Wednesday, as well as beating visitors Selsey 7-0 in the FAWNL Cup. “Every game we go into is going to be a tough game,” Barker continued. “Realistically, we want to win every game we play in, but we don’t take the opposition lightly in any game we go into. “We just need to focus on ourselves, focus on what they can do, how we can play around them and hopefully come out with the win.”

Photo: ITFC



