Burns Misses Latvia Trip Due to Injury
Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 11:18
Blues wideman Wes Burns has been ruled out of Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifier with Latvia in Riga due to injury.
Burns was due to join the rest of the squad, including Town teammate Nathan Broadhead, in travelling to Riga this afternoon but the Welsh FA have tweeted that the 28-year-old and keeper Wayne Hennessey won’t be making the trip.
The former Fleetwood man, whose injury issue isn't specified, picked up his fifth full cap as a sub in Thursday’s 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff. Broadhead made his first international start and also won his fifth cap.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
