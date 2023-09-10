Burns Misses Latvia Trip Due to Injury

Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 11:18 Blues wideman Wes Burns has been ruled out of Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifier with Latvia in Riga due to injury. Burns was due to join the rest of the squad, including Town teammate Nathan Broadhead, in travelling to Riga this afternoon but the Welsh FA have tweeted that the 28-year-old and keeper Wayne Hennessey won’t be making the trip. The former Fleetwood man, whose injury issue isn't specified, picked up his fifth full cap as a sub in Thursday’s 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff. Broadhead made his first international start and also won his fifth cap. DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Wayne Hennessey and Wes Burns will not be travelling with the squad to Latvia due to injuries.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/WDPXxqiypW — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 10, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:22 - Sep 10

Oh dear. 0

bluewarrior added 11:57 - Sep 10

As much as I like Burns there’s a strong argument to say that his place was already under threat from Hutch. Same goes for Clarke. 2

Nutkins_Return added 11:58 - Sep 10

Saw this in match and commented in forum. He played a little reverse backpass and tweaked something 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 12:25 - Sep 10

Not good. Hope it's not serious. However, Hutchinson is making strides and it would be interesting to see him start. 0

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 12:29 - Sep 10

Oh fantastic just what we don’t need 0

