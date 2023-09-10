Thomas Nets Last-Gasp Winner For Tractor Girls

Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 17:24

Natasha Thomas came off the bench to net an 89th minute winner as Ipswich Town Women beat MK Dons 1-0 at Stadium MK.

Kick-off was delayed for 15 minutes due to standing water on the Stadium MK surface.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock until a minute from time when sub Thomas volleyed home from Sophie Peskett’s cross.

The win sees the Blues, who suffered their first defeat of the season at Hashtag United on Wednesday, move up to third in FAWNL Premier League South.

Town: Soper, Barker, Boswell, Wearing, Hughes, Horwood (c), Robertson, Peskett, Doe, Gunning-Williams (Thomas 65), Turner (Mitchell 79). Unused: Hartley, Williams, Smith.





Photo: Ross Halls