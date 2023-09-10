Page: Burns Pulled Hamstring

Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 20:31 Wales manager Rob Page has revealed that Blues wideman Wes Burns pulled a hamstring during his side’s 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff on Thursday. Burns came on as a 60th minute sub and won his fifth cap - as did Town teammate Nathan Broadhead - at the Cardiff City Stadium. This morning, the FAW announced that Burns and Nottingham Forest keeper Wayne Hennessey would not be flying to Latvia for Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Riga due to injuries. Speaking at a press conference this evening, Page says he always feared that the friendly might lead to players having to drop out. “We can’t wait for it, we’re looking forward to it, we’re off the back of a positive performance against Korea,” he said. “I didn’t want the game because I didn’t want to risk injuries. We’ve picked up an injury from that game. “But there were lots of positives to come out of it, so it was beneficial exercise but I always had one eye on the most important thing, which is this one tomorrow night.” Quizzed on who had picked up the injury, he added: “Wes came on and he’s tweaked his hamstring. We’ve got a duty of care to the player and for the club as well, so I think it was too risky to bring him. He’s pulled his hamstring, so it’s best off to send him back.” Meanwhile, Blues legend Chris Kiwomya led his British Virgin Islands side to their first win in more than 11 years on Saturday when they beat the Turks & Caicos Islands 3-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League at the AO Shirley Recreation Ground in Road Town. Kiwomya, 53, has been manager of the BVI since October 2021. "I didn't want the game [against South Korea] because I didn't want to risk injuries" 😬



Wales boss Rob Page previews his sides Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/uXwnF7Bxie — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 10, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



90z added 20:38 - Sep 10

Omari Hutchinson it's your time to shine! 2

redrickstuhaart added 20:45 - Sep 10

Brilliant. Injured players from pointless friendlies. 1

blues1 added 20:58 - Sep 10

Redrickstuhaart. Could just as easily have done it in training. 0

tetchris added 21:13 - Sep 10

Our for six weeks brilliant

2

Len_Brennan added 21:30 - Sep 10

2 or 3 weeks ago, this would have been a big concern, but a far more mature performance from Hutchinson, against Cardiff, demonstrates the impact that McKenna has already had on his game.

To be honest, I was a bit worried that he was going to a box of tricks, who would do something brilliant one minute, & then give away possession cheaply, in a dangerous area, the next; but he worked hard, tracked back & made good use of possession in that game. He's learning, but crucially he seems to be leaning fast.

We also have Brandon Williams now, who could play an advanced right sided roll if needs be. 1

blueboy1981 added 21:33 - Sep 10

Who said we didn’t need to add to the Squad, only a short while back ?

We are only just into September, but the Treatment Room is already busy !

Ling Season ahead, and Autumn / Winter pending. 0

blueboy1981 added 21:35 - Sep 10

…. ‘Long’ … !! 0

