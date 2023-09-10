Page: Burns Pulled Hamstring
Sunday, 10th Sep 2023 20:31
Wales manager Rob Page has revealed that Blues wideman Wes Burns pulled a hamstring during his side’s 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff on Thursday.
Burns came on as a 60th minute sub and won his fifth cap - as did Town teammate Nathan Broadhead - at the Cardiff City Stadium.
This morning, the FAW announced that Burns and Nottingham Forest keeper Wayne Hennessey would not be flying to Latvia for Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Riga due to injuries.
Speaking at a press conference this evening, Page says he always feared that the friendly might lead to players having to drop out.
“We can’t wait for it, we’re looking forward to it, we’re off the back of a positive performance against Korea,” he said.
“I didn’t want the game because I didn’t want to risk injuries. We’ve picked up an injury from that game.
“But there were lots of positives to come out of it, so it was beneficial exercise but I always had one eye on the most important thing, which is this one tomorrow night.”
Quizzed on who had picked up the injury, he added: “Wes came on and he’s tweaked his hamstring. We’ve got a duty of care to the player and for the club as well, so I think it was too risky to bring him. He’s pulled his hamstring, so it’s best off to send him back.”
Meanwhile, Blues legend Chris Kiwomya led his British Virgin Islands side to their first win in more than 11 years on Saturday when they beat the Turks & Caicos Islands 3-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League at the AO Shirley Recreation Ground in Road Town. Kiwomya, 53, has been manager of the BVI since October 2021.
Photo: Matchday Images
