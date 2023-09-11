Broadhead, Slicker and Scarlett Set to Win Caps

Monday, 11th Sep 2023 10:04

Town trio Nathan Broadhead, Cieran Slicker and Dane Scarlett could all win caps later today.

Broadhead, 25, seems likely to start and win his sixth full cap with Wales when they take on Latvia in a Euro 24 qualifier in Riga this evening (KO 7.45pm, live on S4C and online from Viaplay).

Yesterday, Wales manager Rob Page revealed that Blues wideman Wes Burns had returned to Town over the weekend having pulled his hamstring in the 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea on Thursday.

Wales are currently fourth in their group having won one, drawn one and lost two of their first four matches with the Latvians fifth and bottom without a point.

Blues keeper Slicker, 20, will start and win his ninth Scotland U21 cap when his side take on Spain in Jaen in their first European Championship qualifier.

New Town loan striker Scarlett, 19, is with England’s U21s for their opening game in the same competition against Luxembourg at the Stade Municipal in Differdang.

The Tottenham frontman has previously won caps at U15, U16, U19 and U20 levels but this is his first U21s call.

Meanwhile, Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been photographed alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah while training with Egypt this morning ahead of their friendly against Tunisia in Cairo tomorrow.





Photo: Reuters