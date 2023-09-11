Tractor Girls to Host Cheltenham in FAWNL Cup

Monday, 11th Sep 2023 19:55

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to Cheltenham Town in round one of the FAWNL Cup.

Town beat Billericay 4-2 at the AGL Arena in the determining round of the competition, while Cheltenham defeated Maidenhead United 3-0 at home at the same stage.

The Robins are eighth in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, five points and five places behind the Blues.

The tie will take place on Sunday 1st October with the second round scheduled for Sunday 29th October.





Photo: Matchday Images