Slicker and Scarlett Win U21s Caps
Monday, 11th Sep 2023 22:01
Cieran Slicker and Dane Scarlett won U21 caps with Scotland and England respectively this evening, but Nathan Broadhead was an unused sub for Wales.
Keeper Slicker, 20, started and won his ninth U21s cap as the young Scots took on Spain in their opening European Championships qualifier in Jaen and remained unbeaten until the 83rd minute when the home side netted the only goal of the game.
Scarlett, 19, came on as a 63rd-minute sub as England’s U21s won 3-0 in Luxembourg in their first qualifier, the on-loan Tottenham man’s first cap at that level.
Broadhead remained on the bench throughout as Wales beat Latvia 2-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Riga, not adding to the fifth cap the 25-year-old won as a starter in Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff.
Fellow Blue Wes Burns didn't make the trip to Latvia having pulled a hamstring after coming on as a sub against the South Koreans.
Elsewhere, released central defender Albie Armin, 19, has joined Leiston.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Cardiff City by ad_wilkin
Town will play their second home game in as many weeks on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City visit Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
It’s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]