Slicker and Scarlett Win U21s Caps

Monday, 11th Sep 2023 22:01 Cieran Slicker and Dane Scarlett won U21 caps with Scotland and England respectively this evening, but Nathan Broadhead was an unused sub for Wales. Keeper Slicker, 20, started and won his ninth U21s cap as the young Scots took on Spain in their opening European Championships qualifier in Jaen and remained unbeaten until the 83rd minute when the home side netted the only goal of the game. Scarlett, 19, came on as a 63rd-minute sub as England’s U21s won 3-0 in Luxembourg in their first qualifier, the on-loan Tottenham man’s first cap at that level. Broadhead remained on the bench throughout as Wales beat Latvia 2-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Riga, not adding to the fifth cap the 25-year-old won as a starter in Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff. Fellow Blue Wes Burns didn't make the trip to Latvia having pulled a hamstring after coming on as a sub against the South Koreans. Elsewhere, released central defender Albie Armin, 19, has joined Leiston.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TractorfactorSteve added 22:15 - Sep 11

Scarlett touched the ball once. 0

DavefromWatford added 22:46 - Sep 11

I am not sorry Broadhead stayed on bench after what happened to Wes Burns, we need Broadhead to play for us on Saturday. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments