Morsy and Baggott Could Add to Caps

Tuesday, 12th Sep 2023 09:51 Blues skipper Sam Morsy and central defender Elkan Baggott could add to their international caps later today. Morsy, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, will be hoping to win his ninth full cap with Egypt when the Pharoahs take on Tunisia in a friendly in Cairo this evening (KO 6pm). The midfielder made his first international appearance since 2018 on Friday when he came off the bench late on as his side beat Ethiopia 1-0 in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, having previously secured a place at the finals in the Ivory Coast in January and February. Morsy was harshly denied a first international goal during his time on the field against the Ethiopians. Baggott, 20, has previously won 16 full Indonesia caps, scoring two goals, but has been included in the U23s squad this time around as they look to qualify for the 2024 Asian Cup finals in Qatar and then potentially the Olympics in Paris with the top three teams at the finals earning a trip to France. The Indonesians are hosting their qualification group and thrashed Chinese Taipei 9-0 in their first match at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta on Saturday with Baggott among the scorers on his U23s debut. They face Turkmenistan at the same venue today as they complete their group matches (KO 1pm).

Photo: NURPHOTO



