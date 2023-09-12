U21s in Action at Barnsley

Tuesday, 12th Sep 2023 10:07

Town’s U21s are in action away against Barnsley at the Tykes’ training centre this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues will be looking to build on last week’s 3-0 home victory over Coventry City in which Gerrard Buabo, Osman Foyo (pictured), from the penalty spot, and Leon Ayinde were on target.

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright remain bottom of Professional Development League Two South having lost their three games prior to the win against the Sky Blues.

Barnsley are fifth in the North division having won two and lost two of their four matches.





Photo: Matchday Images