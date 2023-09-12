Baggott's Indonesia U23s Reach Finals

Tuesday, 12th Sep 2023 15:44 Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his second Indonesia U23s cap as his side secured qualification for the AFC U23 Asian Cup with a 2-0 win over Turkmenistan at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta this afternoon. The win saw the hosts to the top of the group having beaten Chinese Taipei 9-0 on Saturday, Baggott scoring the sixth goal on his U23s debut. The 20-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes today, has previously won 16 full Indonesia caps, scoring two goals, but was included in the U23s squad this time around as the Indonesians sought to qualify for the U23 Asian Cup finals, which are being held in in Qatar in January, and then potentially the Olympics in Paris with the top three teams at the finals earning a trip to France.

Photo: Matchday Images



