U21s Win at Barnsley

Tuesday, 12th Sep 2023 15:58

Emmanuel Okunowo, Harry Barbrook and Oli Davis (pictured) were on target as Town’s U21s beat Barnsley 3-1 at the Tykes’ training ground this afternoon.

The home side had a glorious chance to take the lead in the seventh minute but Aiden Marsh’s penalty was saved by Town’s New Zealand U20 international keeper Henry Gray.

In the 12th minute, the Blues took the lead via Okunowo, then a minute later Harry Barbrook made it 2-0.

Theo Chapman sent a second Barnsley penalty the wrong side of the post on 38 and the Tykes had to wait until 11 minutes from time before finally finding the net through Marsh.

However, the Blues weren’t to be denied their second win in two matches with Oli Davis sealing the points with four minutes left on the clock.

Town: Gray, Lavin, Jambang, Mazionis, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Ward, Okunowo, Ayinde, Foyo, Valentine. Subs: Haddoch, Binni, Taylor, Davis, Roberts.





Photo: TWTD