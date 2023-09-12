Morsy Wins Ninth Cap But Egypt Lose

Tuesday, 12th Sep 2023 20:35

Blues skipper Sam Morsy won his ninth full cap as Egypt were beaten 3-1 by Tunisia in a friendly in Cairo this evening.

The 32-year-old came on as an 86th-minute sub for the Pharaohs, picking up his second cap in five days following an international hiatus of almost five years.

Morsy is the last of the nine Town players who have been away on international duty to see match action.





