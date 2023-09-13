First Fans' Forum of the Season Tonight

Wednesday, 13th Sep 2023 10:37 Town are holding their first Fans’ Forum of the season at Portman Road this evening with manager Kieran McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton, chief operating officer Luke Werhun and chief financial officer Tom Ball on the panel. The event, which will take place in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite from 6.30pm until 7.45pm and streamed live on TownTV, will give 150 fans - who were selected via a ballot after applying - the chance to ask questions on matters on-field and off. ❓ Should you not be attending tonight's Fans' Forum but would like to ask something, please reply with your question below.@StevenEagell | #itfc pic.twitter.com/gTrKfpAAtO — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 13, 2023

Photo: ITFC



