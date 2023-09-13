Whymark's Son Staging Charity Tennis Tournament

Wednesday, 13th Sep 2023 13:10 Craig Whymark, the son of Blues legend Trevor, is continuing to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society, his father having been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease in 2019, via a sell-out tennis tournament and auction which includes Town memorabilia. Trevor, now 73, was with Town from 1967 until 1979, scoring 104 goals in 322 starts and 13 sub appearances. The striker famously netted four times in the 4-0 UEFA Cup thrashing of Lazio at Portman Road in 1973 and won one full England cap while with the Blues. Inducted into the Town Hall of Fame in 2012, Whymark was a member of Sir Bobby Robson’s team which won the Texaco Cup in 1973 but missed out on the 1978 FA Cup final due to injury, although he did appear at Wembley in the Charity Shield defeat to Nottingham Forest. After his time at Portman Road, Whymark represented the Vancouver Whitecaps, Grimsby, Derby, Southend, Peterborough and Colchester, before returning to local club Diss Town, from whom he had joined the Blues. He later came back to Town to work as an academy coach. The family went public with Trevor's diagnosis earlier this year when Craig began fundraising for the Alzheimer's Society. This weekend, Craig, who works as a drag artist under the name Fanny Galore, has organised a tennis tournament in his home town of Harlow to raise further cash for the charity. “The event on Saturday is at Harlow Lawn Tennis Club and the weather is looking good so fingers crossed it will all be a success,” he told TWTD. “Dad is well enough to attend the tournament with mum and it sold out within two weeks. “There’s a neon theme so people will be wearing bright colours and I’ll be playing as Fanny Galore! “Ipswich Town have donated a pennant and shirt for auction, and the PTA tickets to West Ham v Brighton. “We’ve also had donations for raffle prizes from local businesses. Viking Cruises have donated tennis balls and a Fortnum and Mason hamper. “There’s a barbecue and disco along with the tennis tournament itself. We’ve already raised more than £10,600 and are still going.” You can bid on the Town shirt and pennant here, while donations can be made via Craig’s Just Giving page, which can be found here.

Photos: Action Images/Craig Whymark



