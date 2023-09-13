Brothers Invite Fellow Town Fans to Bar Ahead of Owls Match

Town fans Tom and Ben Miller are once again inviting their fellow Blues to their unique bar and restaurant, Neepsend Social Club and Canteen, when they travel to Sheffield for Saturday’s game against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The twin brothers opened the venue, which is at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8DA, in 2021 and it proved a popular haunt for fans ahead of last season’s game against the Owls.

“We have modelled ourselves on a 1970s social club,” Tom explained to TWTD. “We have a wide selection of beers and food as well as free darts and table football.

“We are around a half-hour walk away from the stadium straight down Penistone Road and there is plenty of free street parking nearby.

“We’re open from 11am on Saturday hopefully serving a good few Town fans and then we're off to the game ourselves and leaving the club in the safe hands of the staff.

“My brother Ben and I, as well as our dad, are avid Town fans up here on a northern outpost.”

Neepsend Social Club and Canteen can be found on Facebook, on Twitter, on TikTok and on Instagram, as well as their website.









Photo: Contributed