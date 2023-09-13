Kiwomya Thanked By BVI Premier After First Win in 11 Years

Wednesday, 13th Sep 2023 14:43 Blues legend Chris Kiwomya was thanked by British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley following Saturday’s victory over the Turks & Caicos Islands, the British Overseas Territory's first win in more than 11 years. Wheatley thanked Kiwomya for overseeing a 3-1 CONCACAF Nations League victory over Turks & Caicos at the AO Shirley Recreation Ground in the capital Road Town on Saturday. It was their first win since a 1-0 friendly success over Anguilla in July 2012. “I'm really happy that we the team could make history for the BVI,” Kiwomya, who has been in charge since October 2021, told TWTD. “It's a difficult situation with the players because they are not professional apart from one and I don't get to train all the squad together on a regular basis. “However, I like a challenge and developing players and they have taken on board what I've asked from them. It also helps that the BVI has beautiful islands! “It was great having the Premier at the game and meeting him. He was really impressed with the performance and the improvement in the players within the last 12 months. “I'm not getting carried away with the result. It's just one step on a long journey.” The win had been coming with BVI having recorded two 1-1 draws with the Cayman Islands last year and should see them climb from their current FIFA ranking of 206th out of 208. You can watch highlights of the game here.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments