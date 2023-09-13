Rotherham Trip Moves For Sky

Wednesday, 13th Sep 2023 15:08

Town’s away game against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium has been switched to Friday 20th October for live Sky Sports coverage (KO 8pm).

The game had originally been set to take place the following day with a 3pm start.

The Millers are currently 20th in the Championship table having won one, drawn two and lost two of their opening five matches.

Town have already been on Sky once this season, the 2-1 win at Sunderland on the Sunday of the opening weekend.





Photo: Matchday Images