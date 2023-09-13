Youngster Boswell Celebrates Birthday By Signing First Pro Deal

Wednesday, 13th Sep 2023 17:59

Blues youngster Ashton Boswell has signed his first pro deal, a contract which runs to the summer of 2026.

The forward, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, is left-footed but can operate on either flank.

Boswell, who was born in Ipswich but lives in Woodbridge, has been with the club since he was six years old and featured for the U18s in the FA Youth Cup last season - netting a penalty in the shootout victory over Nottingham Forest - while still a schoolboy.





