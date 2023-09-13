Coaching Staff Sign New Deals
Wednesday, 13th Sep 2023 19:17
Town first-team coaches Martyn Pert, Lee Grant, Charlie Turnbull and Rene Gilmartin have signed new contracts which run until the summer of 2027.
In June, Blues boss Kieran McKenna put pen to paper on a new deal which runs for the same period.
Assistant manager Pert following McKenna from Manchester United when he took charge at Portman Road in December 2021 and was joined by head of analysis Turnbull, who came in from Fulham.
First-team coach Grant following the next summer after he hung up his gloves having also been at Old Trafford.
Head of goalkeeping Gilmartin joined the club just prior to McKenna, assisting interim-manager John McGreal before taking over as keeper-coach after McKenna took over.
“They have had a massive part to play in the considerable improvement of the team and the individual players over the last 18 months, alongside all of the other fantastic staff at Playford Road, who have helped to create a positive and challenging environment that has allowed a number of individuals to thrive and the team to pick up positive results.
“I look forward to working alongside Martyn, Rene, Lee, Charlie and all of the other fantastic staff to keep pushing towards success.”
Grant
Turnbull
Gilmartin
Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images
