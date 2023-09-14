Taylor: The Worst Day of My Career as a Footballer

Thursday, 14th Sep 2023 16:40 Town midfielder Jack Taylor returns on Saturday to the scene of what he calls “the worst day of my career as a professional footballer” and is aiming for a very different outcome this time round. The former Peterborough player is still haunted by the memory of their trip to Hillsborough at the end of last season when, against all odds, the Owls performed something of a miracle to wipe out the 4-0 deficit from the play-off semi-final, first leg, only six days earlier, a game in which Taylor had opened the scoring. Posh were reeling after a 5-1 mauling that levelled the tie on aggregate and after no further goals in extra-time it was the home side who triumphed 5-3 on penalties to book their place in the Wembley final, where they beat Barnsley 1-0 to clinch promotion and join Town in the Championship. Asked about the play-off games against Wednesday, Taylor said: “The first one was really good and the second really bad! “It came as a bit of a surprise up there and I don’t think I could tell you just how electric the atmosphere was that night. “For their players it must have been so much easier to get going, but we were kind of stunned a little bit. But there’s no doubt we should have done better than we did. “I can’t dwell on that. I’m here now and it will be a different story on Saturday. Having that experience will help me because I know what to expect now. The fans are going to get behind their side and we’ve got to be ready for their style of play, whatever that might be on the day. “I have said to a couple of the lads that I do want a bit of redemption going there this weekend. It was definitely the worst day of my career as a footballer, so I want to go there and create some happier memories.” Taylor also netted in Peterborough’s 2-0 home league win over the Owls last term and he continued: “They have a new manager [Xisco Muñoz] so we’re expecting some different things to last season, although I still expect them to be a physical side and no game at Hillsborough is going to be easy, especially if the crowd get behind them. “We may have to implement a different side to our game, whether it’s defending or attacking set plays to the best of our ability. Every game in this league is going to be tough and they’re going to be fighting for points no matter where they are in the league, but I think we’re ready to get back on the winning trail again.” Asked if this might be an ideal time to make his first league start for Town, he added: “If you’re a professional player you have to be ready at any time, so whether it’s Saturday or another day I’ve got to make sure I am ready to go. There are going to be a lot of games and I feel physically ready, so hopefully it will be soon. “They brought me here for a reason and I want to show everyone what I can do. But I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself because I don’t think you can perform to your best in that situation. I’m pretty relaxed but I know that when the chance does come, I’m going to have to be ready and take it.” Taylor, who qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through a grandfather who hails from County Longford, is also keen to add senior honours to his seven U21 caps, the first of them coming back in 2019, but he knows he will have to feature more regularly at club level to force himself into Stephen Kenny’s plans. He has been called up on previous occasions but was absent from the squad for the recent Euro 2024 qualifying defeats by France and Holland, but he revealed: “I did speak to the manager before he announced the squad and he said I was close, but he didn’t think I had played enough minutes this season to get in on this occasion. “They have a lot of midfielders in the squad, so that’s fair enough, but it gives me extra drive to play the minutes for Ipswich that could help me break into the Irish squad. “I wasn’t getting picked a lot last season when I was in League One and I know it’s tough, so hopefully when I get a run of games here it will improve my chances. “I’ve also spoken to the manager here about it and he said I should just be patient and it will come. I think that’s the wisest thing to say and that’s what is in my head at the minute.” Finally, Taylor was asked about two recent arrivals at Portman Road, former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, who has signed a one-year deal, and Dane Scarlett, who is on a season-long loan from Tottenham. He said: “Axel is a really good player and he’s a big guy. You can see he’s a real physical lad and he’s embedded himself in the changing room really well. He sits near me and we’ve had a few chats already. He’s a really nice lad and a great addition to the squad. “Dane went away with the England U21 squad, so we didn’t see him much in training last week. He’s back now and with the group of players we have here he has settled in well. “It’s so easy for new lads to get involved. You can’t hide away because everybody goes out of their way to get new players involved right from the start.”

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:17 - Sep 14

Good man. I think this guy will become more and more important to the first team as the season progresses. Seems to accept he is at a bigger club now and has to force his way into the first team. I like him. 0

