Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Nine - Osman and Butcher on the Season So Far

Thursday, 14th Sep 2023 22:06

In a change to the advertised ninth edition of Life’s a Pitch TV, Terry Butcher and Russell Osman assess Town’s season so far.

It’s host Mark Murphy’s turn to be ill this week, so the show with Ian Westlake will take place at a later date.

