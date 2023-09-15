U18s Host Barnsley
Friday, 15th Sep 2023 10:00
Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Barnsley at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The young Blues are unbeaten in their last two having drawn 2-2 at Coventry last week following a 4-3 home victory over Hull City.
Callum Tongue’s side sit in seventh in PDL2 South, while the Tykes are sixth in the North division.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
