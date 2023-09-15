U18s Draw With Tykes

Friday, 15th Sep 2023 15:58

Townâ€™s U18s drew 1-1 with Barnsley at Playford Road earlier this afternoon.

Oli Davis gave the Blues the lead in the first half, but Kieren Graham levelled for the Tykes in the second.

Townâ€™s U21s are in Premier League Cup action on Monday evening in the first of their games at Needham Marketâ€™s Bloomfields (KO 7pm).

Entry is free for season ticket holders with prices otherwise Â£3 for adults and Â£1 for concessions.

U18s: Binns, Nkansa-Dwamena, Ayoola, Chinedu, Adebayo, Towler, Turner, Morgan, Taylor, Uzor-Greey, Davis. Subs: Frith, Cullum, Hanchacena, Curtis, Mauge.





Photo: TWTD