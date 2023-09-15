Pint For the Punch Campaign Close to £2,000

Friday, 15th Sep 2023 16:20 The Suffolk Punch Trust’s Pint for the Punch fundraiser with TWTD is closing in on the £2,000 mark which will see the charity dedicated to protecting the critically endangered Suffolk Punch, the breed of horse which features on Town’s badge, able to buy their first battery with which to store power generated by their solar panels. In July, the Trust, which is based in Hollesley, asked TWTD readers for help as they look to raise £20,000 for 10 batteries following the installation of 48 solar panels. At time of writing £1,871 has been raised and the Trust are after a further push to reach the £2,000 mark. Efforts to protect the future of the Suffolk Punch are critical as there are currently fewer globally than giant pandas. The Suffolk Punch horse is the oldest English breed of working horse and The Suffolk Punch Trust was founded to help protect it through its established breeding programme, raising public awareness and training a new generation of professionals to work with them. The Trust is one of the key centres for conservation of the breed anywhere in the world with a key role in breeding programmes. Costs of running the facility have increased recently, due to the general rise in energy costs, which has significantly affected the money available for the conservation work. New fundraising efforts have resulted in installation of 48 solar panels on the visitor centre, which is helping the Trust to move towards becoming self-sufficient for energy and this is already having a real impact on costs. “A small group of friends have co-ordinated the fundraising to install solar panels on the visitor centre roof but it doesn’t stop there,” volunteer fundraiser Barry Bloomfield told TWTD. “We now need to install a battery system to back this up so we are launching our Pint for the Punch campaign. If Town supporters were to generously contribute the cost of a pint or two to the fund we are confident we can quickly raise the additional £20,000. “With your help we can work to keep our rare breed and a Suffolk and Ipswich Town icon alive. All funds will go directly to our Green Punch Challenge.” Opening times for the visitor centre can be checked here with a cafe, museum and heritage garden, donkeys, Shetland ponies, goats, guinea pigs and Ixworth hens in addition to the horses themselves. The Suffolk Punch became part of Ipswich Town’s iconography in 1972 when John Gammage won a competition to design a new badge for the club, believing the horse to be “a noble animal, well suited to dominate our design and represent the club”. The Punch quickly became associated with the Blues and remained on the badge following its 1995 redesign. Donations can be made via a Just Giving account, while corporate donors can make contact by email to either Barry or Dr Berwyn Clarke via sptfunding@gmail.com.

Photos: TWTD



