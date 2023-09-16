Ladapo Starts For Blues at Wednesday
Saturday, 16th Sep 2023 14:25
Town make one change from the team which beat Cardiff 3-2 at Portman Road a fortnight ago for this afternoonâ€™s game at Sheffield Wednesday with Freddie Ladapo coming into the XI for George Hirst.
Hirst suffered a recurrence of his adductor injury against the Bluebirds but returned to training this week and is on the bench.
Wes Burns is OK to start in his right-sided role, despite picking up a hamstring problem while away with Wales.
For the Owls, Barry Bannan is absent from the 20-man squad, while Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick makes his debut having joined on loan from Newcastle, while John Buckley, another loanee from Blackburn, is among the subs.
Sheffield Wednesday: Vasquez, Paterson, Palmer (c), Iorfa, Famewo, Delgado, Byers, Hendrick, Windass, Gregory, Smith. Subs: Dawson, Valentin, Bernard, Ihiekwe, James, Buckley, Bakinson, Musaba, Fletcher.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Williams, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Hutchinson, Jackson, Scarlett, Hirst. Referee: James Linington (Newport, Isle of Wight).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
Town return from the international break to face lowly Sheffield Wednesday who sit in 23rd place with only one point so far.
Opposition Preview - Cardiff City by ad_wilkin
Town will play their second home game in as many weeks on Saturday as Erol Bulutâ€™s Cardiff City visit Portman Road.
Opposition Preview - Reading by ad_wilkin
Itâ€™s not the most glamorous draw but Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup represents a really good chance to progress through to round three.
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworthâ€™s QPR.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]