Ladapo Starts For Blues at Wednesday

Saturday, 16th Sep 2023 14:25 Town make one change from the team which beat Cardiff 3-2 at Portman Road a fortnight ago for this afternoonâ€™s game at Sheffield Wednesday with Freddie Ladapo coming into the XI for George Hirst. Hirst suffered a recurrence of his adductor injury against the Bluebirds but returned to training this week and is on the bench. Wes Burns is OK to start in his right-sided role, despite picking up a hamstring problem while away with Wales. For the Owls, Barry Bannan is absent from the 20-man squad, while Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick makes his debut having joined on loan from Newcastle, while John Buckley, another loanee from Blackburn, is among the subs. Sheffield Wednesday: Vasquez, Paterson, Palmer (c), Iorfa, Famewo, Delgado, Byers, Hendrick, Windass, Gregory, Smith. Subs: Dawson, Valentin, Bernard, Ihiekwe, James, Buckley, Bakinson, Musaba, Fletcher. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Williams, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Hutchinson, Jackson, Scarlett, Hirst. Referee: James Linington (Newport, Isle of Wight).

Photo: Matchday Images



