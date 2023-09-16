Wednesday Boss Apologises to Fans

Saturday, 16th Sep 2023 22:57 Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Muñoz apologised to Owls fans after his side failed to record a single shot on target in the Blues’ 1-0 victory at Hillsborough this afternoon. Wednesday, still without a win and second-bottom of the Championship, were booed at full-time, although with much of the ire aimed at chairman Dejphon Chansiri rather than Muñoz or his team. “I can only say sorry to the fans,” Muñoz said. “Today we went two steps back. We gave a good reaction second half but not enough, I don’t like what I see today. “We need to try to find balance and stay 90 minutes in games. I’m very disappointed first half. We need to perform for 90 minutes and again I can only say sorry to the fans.” Asked whether he feels under pressure only eight games into his Owls career, Muñoz responded: “No, I believe because I started here two months ago with just ten players and today it was the first game for two new, important players. “The team is always in games. We need to improve situations in the final third, you need to win games, of course. “If not then we have problems. But I don’t feel pressure about that because of the level we started at. “I feel pressure about how we can improve some situations and the demands of the Championship. I understand the process. If maybe we’d taken three or four points more, then it’s better but the process is still the same.” Regarding absent midfield linchpin Barry Bannan, he added: “Something happened and he has an injury. I don't know exactly [what is injured] so we will check.”

Photo: Imago Images Sports



