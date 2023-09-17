Tractor Girls Host London Bees

Sunday, 17th Sep 2023 08:58 Ipswich Town Women are in action in the first of three home games on the trot when bottom-of-the-table London Bees visit the AGL Arena this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls moved up to third in the table via last week’s last-gasp 1-0 win at MK Dons. Following today’s match, the Blues face Cheltenham Town twice in two weeks, first in FAWNL Premier Division South and then in the FAWNL Cup. Sophie Peskett, who created that late winner at Stadium MK for Natasha Thomas, is looking forward to the games at the AGL Arena. “We all love playing at home, a grass pitch, the fans are all there, they all come in their big groups and they’re all there. To play at home will be great and we just hope we can put on a show for them,” she said. London Bees have got off to a disastrous start and are without a point from their first four fixtures. But Peskett, who has scored three goals and picked up three assists in an impressive start to the campaign which saw her carry off the August Player of the Month award, isn’t anticipating an easy afternoon. “It’s going to be a tough one, they’re going to come at us,” she added. “They haven’t started as well as they would have wanted to, so they’re going to come at us and they’re going to want to take the three points. They’re not going to be taken lightly.” Ahead of the game, Town have had some good news on the injury front with Lucy O’Brien back in training after a hamstring problem.

Photo: Ross Halls



