McKenna Still Waiting For Davis to Be Assessed

Monday, 18th Sep 2023 11:27 Town boss Kieran McKenna is still waiting for left-back Leif Davis to be assessed after the former Leeds man limped off at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while the Town manager says a couple of other players will also be going for scans today. Davis landed awkwardly on his right ankle which was then stood on just before half-time in the 1-0 win at Hillsborough and appears certain to miss Tuesday’s trip to Southampton with Brandon Williams, his replacement against the Owls, likely to make his first Town league start. Asked whether he had anything new on Davis’s knock this morning, McKenna said it’s too early to know any more. “No, not really,” he told TownTV. “It’s still only Monday morning, so we’re waiting for him to be assessed this morning. “We’ve got a couple of others going for scans this morning, so it really is going to be a case of wait and see, bring as many fit bodies to Southampton as we can and no doubt we’ll have a strong team, a good squad and we’ll prepare as well as we can for the game.” Asked if he is happy with his squad from physical point of view overall, McKenna added: “I think I’m happy with how we’re working, definitely. Our numbers are in a good place. The physical effort, the output’s there for all to see. “But it’s going to be a big challenge. We have quite a few issues to deal with this morning. There’s going to be wear and tear over a hard season, so we’re going to need our whole squad and we’re certainly going to need them in this next run.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Hopefully it’s not a bad one. Have to say I thought Williams played very well off the bench on Saturday. 0

