U21s Host Birmingham at Needham Market

Monday, 18th Sep 2023 12:10

Town’s U21s open their Premier League Cup group campaign with the first of their matches at Needham Market’s Bloomfields when they take on Birmingham City this evening (KO 7pm).

The team coached by John McGreal and David Wright have been grouped with the Midlanders, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough having entered the competition at U21 level for the first time in five years and will be playing all their games at Bloomfields.

Sides play one another both home and away with the Blues making all three away trips following tonight's fixture before facing Boro in their second Bloomfields match on Tuesday 23rd January (KO 7pm).

They complete their group games when the Eagles visit on Monday 5th February (KO 7pm).

It won’t be the first time Town have used Bloomfields as their home venue, the first team having played Maidenhead United in a pre-season friendly there this summer while work on the Portman Road pitch was ongoing.

Entry is free on the gate for season ticket holders with prices otherwise £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. Gates open at 5.30pm.





Photo: TWTD