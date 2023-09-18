Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 18th Sep 2023 16:17 Blues pair Conor Chaplin and Cameron Burgess have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for their displays in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Chaplin netted the game’s only goal to take his tally to three for the season, alongside Freddie Ladapo and Nathan Broadhead, while Burgess, having won his first full Australia cap earlier in the week, was a rock at the heart of the Blues’ backline.

Photo: Matchday Images



