Wednesday Issue Statement Following “Unacceptable Incidents”

Monday, 18th Sep 2023 19:25 Sheffield Wednesday have issued a statement following what they describe as “unacceptable incidents” before and after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Blues at Hillsborough. A banner thanking owner Dejphon Chansiri was defaced by a disgruntled fan before the match, while a number of Town supporters were attacked by Wednesday fans afterwards. A statement issued by the club reads: “Following unacceptable incidents before and after our game against Ipswich Town on Saturday, the Owls issue a reminder on supporter conduct. “One individual defaced a banner belonging to fellow fans and was immediately ejected from the stadium. This individual is now subject to full club sanctions and potential legal action. “The club are also aware of disturbing and violent video footage circulated on social media following this fixture and advise anyone who can identify the culprits responsible to report directly to the police. #swfc pic.twitter.com/dJv4UApgTd — Alfie 🦉 (@Owl400x) September 16, 2023 “We condemn such actions in the strongest possible tone and distance ourselves completely from such behaviour, which undermines the club’s commitment to providing the safest possible environment for all supporters attending fixtures at Hillsborough. “We reiterate that any individual/s seen to be contravening EFL Ground Regulations will face immediate club sanctions and the full force of the law when necessary. Ipswich fan getting jumped by a Sheffield Wednesday mob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👊 pic.twitter.com/W3yF2QXBzF — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) September 17, 2023 “The EFL, Premier League, FA, FSA, PGMOL, LMA and PFA have come together this season to implement a series of measures to address behaviour across the game. “This includes new policies, procedures and regulations to eradicate unacceptable conduct, together with enhanced sanctions applied to anyone identified entering the pitch, using pyrotechnics, taking drugs to games, throwing objects/missiles towards the field of play or displaying discriminatory abuse. “The new measures build on the work launched last season to combat dangerous and illegal fan behaviour, supported by the ‘Love Football. Protect the Game’ football-wide campaign, to which Sheffield Wednesday absolutely adhere.” A number of fans have posted accounts of incidents after the match on the TWTD Forum. Following last year’s corresponding fixture, the Owls issued a similar statement after objects were thrown on the pitch - one hitting a young Wednesday fan at the front of the stand - causing play to be delayed.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 19:36 - Sep 18

All power to your bow SW ; such behaviour doesn’t belong in sport and those perpetrating deserve the most serious sanction .

COYB 1

Skip73 added 19:57 - Sep 18

Judging by Wenesdays performance on Saturday, at least we won't have to play them away next season as they'll be back in League One 0

