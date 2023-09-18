U21s Draw With Birmingham in Premier League Cup

Monday, 18th Sep 2023 21:46 Town’s U21s drew 0-0 with Birmingham City in their opening Premier League Cup group game at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening. Blues midfielder Osman Foyo (pictured) came closest the breaking the deadlock when he missed a second-half penalty. The result sees the side coached by John McGreal and David Wright to third in the group on alphabetical order with Crystal Palace leading the group having thrashed bottom side Middlesbrough 6-2 on Teesside on Friday. The Blues included midfielder Mathaeus Roberts on the bench, the Wales U16 and U18 international having joined the club following his release by Arsenal at the end of last season. U21s: Williamson, Jambang, Mazionis, O'Connor, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Okunowo, Foyo, Ward, Ayinde, Boatswain. Subs: Gray, Haddoch, Lavin, Valentine, Roberts.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments