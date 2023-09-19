Four Changes For Town at Southampton
Tuesday, 19th Sep 2023 19:13
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for this evening’s game at Southampton with Brandon Williams, Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson making their full league debuts for the Blues and George Hirst coming back into the XI.
Wes Burns is OK to continue in his wide right role despite feeling his hamstring during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, while Nathan Broadhead, Massimo Luongo and Freddie Ladapo drop to the bench.
As expected, Leif Davis misses out with the ankle problem he suffered at Hillsborough, while Kayden Jackson is also absent from the 20-man squad.
For the Saints, former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes misses out having picked up a knock in Friday’s 4-1 home defeat to Leicester and is replaced by Joe Aribo.
Former Town loanee Ryan Fraser starts, while Alex McCarthy and James Bree are among the home side’s subs.
Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Charles, Manning, Smallbone, Aribo, Fraser, Edozie, Adams, A Armstrong. Subs: McCarthy, Bree, S Armstrong, Mara, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Amo-Ameyaw, Benarek.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Taylor, Williams, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Ball, Humphreys, Evans, Luongo, Harness, Broadhead, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).
Photo: Matchday Images
