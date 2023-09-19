Four Changes For Town at Southampton

Tuesday, 19th Sep 2023 19:13 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for this evening’s game at Southampton with Brandon Williams, Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson making their full league debuts for the Blues and George Hirst coming back into the XI. Wes Burns is OK to continue in his wide right role despite feeling his hamstring during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, while Nathan Broadhead, Massimo Luongo and Freddie Ladapo drop to the bench. As expected, Leif Davis misses out with the ankle problem he suffered at Hillsborough, while Kayden Jackson is also absent from the 20-man squad. For the Saints, former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes misses out having picked up a knock in Friday’s 4-1 home defeat to Leicester and is replaced by Joe Aribo. Former Town loanee Ryan Fraser starts, while Alex McCarthy and James Bree are among the home side’s subs. Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Charles, Manning, Smallbone, Aribo, Fraser, Edozie, Adams, A Armstrong. Subs: McCarthy, Bree, S Armstrong, Mara, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Amo-Ameyaw, Benarek. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Taylor, Williams, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Ball, Humphreys, Evans, Luongo, Harness, Broadhead, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Gforce added 19:28 - Sep 19

Surprised to see Broadhead on the bench, but hopefully Hutchinson grab his opportunity and make the most of his first league start.

COYB 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:40 - Sep 19

For me Broadhead make things happen…. But I am bias as I like watching him play.



KMK knows what his doing 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:47 - Sep 19

Love Broadhead but he’s been in the wars recently so maybe doesn’t want to be risked. Definitely right decision Saturday to play morsy and mass as you get blood and thunder from Wednesday whereas today should be about the football from both sides so Taylor coming in makes sense. 1

RobsonWark added 20:00 - Sep 19

Anyone else paid £10 to watch the match on Town TV but can not see it? All I'm getting is a minute by minute update. Bring back iFollow. I never had any issues with that. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments