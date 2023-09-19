McKenna: Davis and Jackson Injuries Not Serious

Tuesday, 19th Sep 2023 23:03 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he’s still not quite sure when left-back Leif Davis might return from his ankle injury but says the problem isn’t serious, while Kayden Jackson has also had positive news after a scan on a knee injury. Davis was substituted just before half-time at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and was in clear discomfort as he was helped from the field. Jackson was a notable absentee from this evening’s 20-man squad with McKenna having said before the match that other members of the squad in addition to Davis were going for a scan. “Leif, we’re not sure yet,” he said. “He’s got some swelling in his ankle. It’s not very, very serious, so that’s a positive, but return-wise, it’s really hard to say while the swelling hasn’t fully come down yet. “Kayden had some swelling in his knee after the Sheffield Wednesday game, which we were a bit worried about, but he had a scan and thankfully there’s no structural damage, which was big news for us. “Again, we’re not sure on the return date until the swelling goes down but it’s nothing too serious, so it would be good to have him back and certainly we could have done with him at times in that last 20 minutes!”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 23:12 - Sep 19

Phew, relatively good news then. 2

Gforce added 23:32 - Sep 19

Great news for Leif,all being well,he could be back playing in around 3 weeks. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments