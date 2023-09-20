U17s Beaten By Colchester

Wednesday, 20th Sep 2023 09:29 Town's U17 side somehow ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline as they started their U17 Professional Development League Cup campaign with a defeat against Colchester United at Maldon & Tiptree's Park Drive ground on Tuesday evening. The young Blues - playing in the orange away kit - started well and after Jamie Mauge had fired just off target early on, Afi Adebayo's inswinging free-kick from the right side on 14 was inadvertently headed into his own net by the U's right-back. The home side came a little more into the game as the half wore on and a side-footed effort following a quick break was well blocked by the Town defence, shortly before Sid Eldred hit a speculative drive well over from 25 yards out at the other end. Just after the half-hour mark, Revin Domi picked up a loose ball and drove forward before hitting a low shot which was palmed just wide by the home keeper. Adebayo cut in from the right just after and curled an effort wide of the far post, before Hani Hechachena ran onto a good through ball from Callum Frith and forced the U's stopped to tip his goalbound effort over the bar. Rather against the run of play, the Essex side grabbed an equaliser in the third minute of first-half stoppage time after capitalising on a mix-up in the Town backline. Callum Tongue's side - which consisted of a mix of first-year scholars and schoolboys - continued to keep the pressure up after the interval with Adebayo curling a free-kick just over, and Mauge then hitting a snap-shot from 25 yards out which the home keeper did well to get his fingertips to as the ball flew out for a corner via the crossbar. However, just after the hour mark, the Essex side took the lead when a square ball across the box fell kindly to an unmarked striker, who slotted home with ease. On 68 Mauge raced onto a long ball over the U's backline and while his toe-poked effort beat the advancing keeper, the ball dropped agonisingly wide of the target. And two minutes later, Colchester added a third when Town keeper Will Fletcher fouled an attacker in the area and was subsequently beaten from the penalty spot. Luke Towler's free-kick was only parried as far as Adebayo, who placed his effort just the wrong side of the far post, while at the other end Fletcher just about managed to tip a good effort onto the woodwork. Despite time being against them and a few of the first-years being substituted, Town kept pushing and deep into stoppage time Adebayo's free-kick struck a post and was nearly bundled over the line, but the home keeper dived on the loose ball shortly before the final whistle sounded. Town moved the ball well for large parts of the game and will no doubt feel they should have scored more than just the one goal; indeed on another night they could quite easily have had three or four themselves. All is not lost though as this competition is currently at the group stages with Town having home fixtures against Luton Town on 24th October and Millwall on 28th November still to play. U17s: Fletcher, Hechachena, Heard, Frith, Chenery, Towler, Adebayo, Domi, Mauge, Eldred, Unadike.

Photo: Matchday Images



