Martin: We Don't React Well Enough to Disappointment
Wednesday, 20th Sep 2023 11:05
Southampton boss Russell Martin felt his side didn’t react well enough to the disappointment of conceding during the Blues’ 1-0 win at St Mary’s last night.
Omari Hutchinson’s first senior goal on the half-hour was enough to see the Blues to their fourth win on the road in the Championship this season and their sixth victory out of seven overall.
“There’s not much in the game. We missed the biggest chance in the game and unfortunately, they punished us for a mistake,” Martin told the Daily Echo.
“The one thing I didn’t enjoy was the reaction to the disappointment. The last three games have been defined by how we reacted to disappointment.
“We haven’t reacted well enough at all. The 20 minutes after we conceded were the toughest moments in the match because we weren’t brave enough to keep playing.
“It’s really frustrating to concede a poor goal again but it’s about how we react. The whole place has so much scar tissue, supporters and players – so much disappointment,” he added.
“We don’t react well enough at all to any disappointment. Anyone. I thought the supporters were great in the second half and they stayed with us.
“We had momentum and energy and created a big chance. We didn’t have enough after that but the lads kept going and gave everything.
“We have to stop conceding poor goals, it’s that simple. There will be loads I will be positive about but the overriding feeling is we aren’t together enough in those disappointing moments.”
The former Norwich City skipper added: “It’s down to one thing, courage. We weren’t brave enough. How we bounce back on Saturday will be down to the same thing.
“There wasn’t a problem tactically tonight, both teams were well organised. Ipswich are very good at what they do.
“There’s a reason they’re right up there at the moment but they didn’t cause us a problem until we conceded.
“The group has been fractured and divided really but I don’t think that’s completely solved. In the tough moments, they’re not there for each other yet.
“As the leader and manager, I need to fix that really quickly. The level of scar tissue has been more than I thought.
“When it was all going well, everyone was in a good place and you’re willing to receive the ball and run. However, the first sign of any wobble, and it’s not strong enough yet.
“Not together enough and don’t have enough love for each other on the pitch or around the place, and we have to fix that before we fix anything on the pitch.”
