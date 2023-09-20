Hutchinson: We Worked Really Hard

Wednesday, 20th Sep 2023 14:31 Blues goalscorer Omari Hutchinson says hard work was the key to last night’s 1-0 success at Southampton and specifically his goal which secured the three points. Hutchinson, 19, who is on loan with Town from Chelsea for the season, won the ball and was then played in by Conor Chaplin on the half-hour as the second-placed Blues won their fourth away game in a row and their sixth match of seven in the Championship this season. The goal was Hutchinson’s first for a senior team on his first league start. “I’m buzzing – first start and a first goal,” he told the club website. “The team worked really hard and we’re delighted. “It was tough and a bit of a blow. I played just shy of 80 minutes and I worked really hard, which is what the manager wanted from me. “It’s about working hard, working to get the ball back and then also expressing yourself, which is what I tried to do.” Regarding his goal and his somersault celebration, he added: “We work a lot on the press in training and I managed to show him inside, get a tackle off and then hit a shot with my left foot which went in off the post. “I always thought I’d wait for a home game to score and celebrate a goal like that but I thought I’d bring it out now to surprise everyone.”



Photos: Matchday Images



