Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 10 - Jason Dozzell

Friday, 22nd Sep 2023 09:41 The 10th edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Jason Dozzell is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Dozzell, a lifelong Town fan as well as Blues legend, talks about his time with the Blues, including that famous debut goal aged only 16 years and 57 days, with stand-in host Lesley Dolphin, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road, to The Dove on Thursday 12th October and Venue 16 on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: TWTD



