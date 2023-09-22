McKenna: Everyone Trained Today, Including Davis, Jackson, Donacien and Walton
Friday, 22nd Sep 2023 14:41
Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed Leif Davis, Kayden Jackson, Janoi Donacien and Christian Walton were all back in training today.
Davis suffered an ankle injury at Sheffield Wednesday last week, while Jackson picked up a knee problem.
Donacien has been out since the QPR match with a groin injury and Walton has been sidelined since pre-season with a plantar fascia tear.
“Everybody trained today, which is the first time we’ve had the whole group out there,” McKenna said.
“Janoi has trained for the last two days, Leif and Kayden were involved today for the first time, so we have to make decisions about their readiness for tomorrow, which is another conversation.
“But both were on the grass today and we had the full squad out there including Christian, so we’re in a really healthy position.”
Regarding Walton, he added: “Today was the first day that he got involved with the group for some small-sided games, so that was a big positive, but I think he’s still realistically a couple of weeks away from match action in terms of everything that we would need to do to be ready for a game.
“He’ll get a full training week with the group next week, hopefully, and then we’ll assess it from there.”
Regarding the rest of the squad following the back-to-back away wins at Wednesday and Southampton, he said: “There are some niggles and issues, as you would expect with the quick turnaround from two away games, but in general we’re in really good health and everyone’s fighting, ready for the games coming up.”
Photo: TWTD
