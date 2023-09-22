Broadhead: It's Been a Great Start, Long May it Continue

Friday, 22nd Sep 2023 16:18 Nathan Broadhead’s scoring record for Town has seen him find the net 11 times in 26 league appearances, three of which were as a substitute, but he is at a loss to explain why nine goals have come at Portman Road and just two on his travels. The Welsh international was asked if he could explain the disparity, but shrugged his shoulders and admitted: “I’m not really sure and I don’t really have an answer to that. I feel our fans get the best out of us as a team and I like that. “From the first whistle we’re straight on it, playing with intensity. I don’t know the stats but I can tell you I thoroughly enjoy playing at Portman Road. I can promise you I try to score away from home every bit as much as I do at home, but it just hasn’t happened as often.” Broadhead is far happier being on the winning side than worrying about where he scores his goals and had further cause for celebration recently when he made his first senior start for Wales in a friendly international against South Korea, managed by German legend Jurgen Klinsmann, that was played at the Cardiff City Stadium and ended goalless. The former Everton man, who was replaced after 73 minutes by Bournemouth’s David Brooks, said: “It was amazing and a good experience for me and my family. We had been waiting for a long time for my first start, so it was an amazing feeling. “I have to confess I had a little lump in my throat when I was singing the national anthem before kick-off. It was good and it meant a lot to me.” Broadhead was an unused substitute when the Welsh party travelled to Latvia a few days later and recorded a 2-0 win to give their Euro 2004 qualifying hopes a huge boost. “It was a massive result for us,” added the Town player. “It was very important and everyone knew what was at stake over there. We had to win that game to have any chance of qualifying, so it was a great result. I hope we can still get through and there’s no lack of belief within the camp. “It won’t be easy but I’m sure we can do it. The way it stands, I think we will probably have to win all three of our remaining games. “That would give us a really good chance, but you never know in football. It could turn out that seven points is enough, but we’ll be look for the three wins if possible.” Life could hardly be much better for 25-year-old Broadhead right now and he was understandably delighted to be part of a Town side that won 1-0 away from home in successive games just three days apart. The wins at Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton see Kieran McKenna’s men going into tomorrow’s visit of Blackburn Rovers sitting third in the Championship. Broadhead said: “It’s great here and I’m really enjoying myself. We have had a great start to the season and long may it continue. The most recent wins were massive for us because the games have been coming thick and fast during the early part of the season. “It’s going to be the same again in the future. But you know us, it’s one game at a time it has been great to tick off so many wins so far. The points soon add up and we just want more of the same, which means working hard on the training ground and then giving it our max on match days as well.” Broadhead played from start to finish in the victory at Hillsborough last Saturday, then on Tuesday he was on the bench before being introduced in the 80th minute to replace match-winner Omari Hutchinson, who had been given the nod by McKenna before the game to replace him in the starting line-up. Asked how he felt about being dropped to the bench at St Mary’s, Broadhead replied: “The manager didn’t really say anything apart from the fact that I wasn’t playing. I understand it’s a team game, in fact a squad game, so some players might need a rest when others don’t. “In the previous game against Sheffield Wednesday it was probably the furthest I have run in many years. I’m getting fitter and stronger with every training session and every game, which has always been my aim. “I didn’t have much of a break in the summer because I was on international duty with Wales but it has given me a good platform on which to build through the season and, touch wood, I don’t get injured.” Recalling Tuesday’s win on the south coast, Broadhead added: “It was massive. The lads were buzzing, especially Omari after he scored his first senior goal to win it for us. The away games are massive for the fans as well and they were in great voice on both occasions. It just shows the dedication of the supporters to make two trips, north and south, in quick succession. “They give us great backing and we are performing on the pitch for them, so everybody’s happy. It showed the good team spirit we have at the club and from a personal point of view I was really chuffed for Omari. We all celebrated together and it was great to be a part of it.”

MK1 added 16:48 - Sep 22

And you have been absolutely brilliant. Looking more and more of a bargain with every game. 0

