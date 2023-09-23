Davis, Luongo and Broadhead Return Against Blackburn

Saturday, 23rd Sep 2023 14:16 Leif Davis, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead are all back in the Town side facing Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road. Davis returned to training following the ankle injury he suffered at Sheffield Wednesday last week yesterday and is fit enough to resume his role at left-back with Brandon Williams dropping to the bench. Luongo is back in the middle of midfield with Jack Taylor among the subs, while Nathan Broadhead returns to the left of the attacking quartet with Omari Hutchinson, the scorer of the winning goal at Southampton on his full league debut on Tuesday, also among the subs. For Blackburn, Icelandic international midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson coming in for Ryan Hedges for his debut following a summer loan move from CSKA Moscow is their only change from the team which lost 3-1 at home to Sunderland on Wednesday. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Evans, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Taylor, Williams, Hutchinson, Scarlett. Blackburn: Pears, Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, A Wharton, Travis (c), Szmodics, Moran, Sigurdsson, Leonard. Subs: Wahlstedt, Rankin-Costello, Hill, S Wharton, Tronstad, Hedges, Markanday, Dolan, Telalovic. Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



carlo88 added 14:23 - Sep 23

Strongest team surely, with great options from the bench. 0

