|Ipswich Town 4 v 3 Blackburn Rovers
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 23rd September 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Tomasson: First Half Cost Us the Game
Saturday, 23rd Sep 2023 20:36
Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson felt all four Town goals were preventable following his side’s 4-3 loss to the Blues at Portman Road.
Rovers pulled the game back to 1-1 and 3-3 having been 3-1 down at half-time before Massimo Luongo netted Town’s winner with 11 minutes left on the clock.
“It’s very clear, we didn’t win our duals, we were too late, we played too slow and we gave the ball away,” Tomasson told The Lancashire Telegraph.
“We gave the ball away and we gave three unnecessary goals away in that first half. It was not a good half.
“I think the second half was the Rovers you have seen this season and credit to the lads for that.
“We are a young team and we are trying to develop over the year, that’s why I am pleased with the second half and that we created so many chances.
“They have been extremely solid and that is really good. When you lose games and you give away a lot of unnecessary goals, we can’t be happy with that.
“When you’re chasing the game it’s different but if you look at the first goal, we have everyone in our box. The second is a long ball that we didn’t clear very well and the third wasn’t a transition moment.”
He added: “We are disappointed with the result. We knew Ipswich would be tough, they have an excellent record at home and they have started extremely well in the Championship.
“The first half cost us the game. We were not quick enough on the ball, not moving quick enough. The distance of the team and coming into duals was not what I wanted.
“You saw in the second half, the Blackburn Rovers you normally see. We showed a good resilience and a good performance.
“It’s tough scoring three goals away and not getting a result, especially with the last goal.
“All four goals were preventable. Credit to the boys and the second half and the fans for travelling for the team.”
Photo: Imago Images Sports
|
