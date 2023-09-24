Tractor Girls Host Cheltenham

Sunday, 24th Sep 2023 09:17 Ipswich Town Women are in action against Cheltenham Town at the AGL Arena this afternoon, the first of two games in two weeks against the Robinesses (KO 2pm). The teams meet this afternoon in FAWNL Southern Premier Division and then again next Sunday in the FAWNL Cup, also in Felixstowe. Town go into the game second in the league, three points behind leaders Hashtag United with Cheltenham eighth. Last week the Tractor Girls thrashed London Bees 5-0 at home with all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas grabbing two of the goals to take her tally to seven in six matches this season. “Really pleased,” she said. “Seven in six but at the same time I’m happy with the performances I’ve put in as well, working hard off the ball. “The high press is a big thing for us. I think for us forward players, the high press is ultimately helping us to get the goals as well because when we’re high pressing we’re making sure that the ball isn’t getting back and we’re close to the goal when we need to be.” Cheltenham have lost both their away games this season but are unbeaten at home in their three league matches, winning two and drawing one. Last week, they came from 3-1 behind with only 15 minutes left to beat the MK Dons 4-3. Thomas added: “We take each game at a time. This one is going to be hard. We’ve just got to find out what the press is going to be like, settle into the game and hopefully from there we’ll be able to do what we do, hopefully get the three points, because it’s the league game this weekend. Really looking forward to it, a new challenge.” Meanwhile, Blues defender Megan Wearing skippered Scotland’s U19s as they beat Hungary 2-0 in a friendly at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh on Friday. The teams meet in another friendly at the same venue on Tuesday.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments