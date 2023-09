SohoBlue added 10:00 - Sep 24

Gets better with every watch. What a game that was. 28,000 fans at a sunny Portman Road and seven goals..could easily have been more!

There could also have been a sending off for Blackburn, too, but our quality, from Super KMcK through the whole team, won the day. Massimo and Sam were huge and some beautifully taken goals from all over the pitch. COYB!!