Town in Process of Acquiring Former Owner Evans's Training Ground Land

Monday, 25th Sep 2023 12:50 Town are in the process of acquiring the area of Bent Lane which former owner Marcus Evans retained following the 2021 takeover as part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the club's training ground. Evans kept a small area of the land across the road from the Playford Road buildings, which it was understood had the potential to be used for development, as well as taking a five per cent stake in new ownership group Gamechanger 20 Ltd, which has subsequently been diluted to around two per cent. A statement on the club site this afternoon announced that the Blues are looking to buy more land and TWTD understands that it is the area still owned by Evans which is the subject of their interest. “Gamechanger 20 Ltd has started the process of acquiring additional land at Playford Road, the club’s training ground,” the statement reads “With the club’s plans to further develop Playford Road, the acquisition of the land, which is located on the Bent Lane side of the training facility, will play a key role in those developments as the club looks to deliver an elite performance environment for the men’s, women’s and academy squads.” CEO Mark Ashton added: “I mentioned at the Fans’ Forum that the next big project would be the training ground. “We’ve invoked architects to work on designs. We need a total rebuild of the training ground for the first team, a more professional environment in which Kieran McKenna can work and develop first-team players. “We have the new pitches now, but we need a multi-million-pound spend on facilities at the training ground to bring us up to speed. “In addition to this, further developments for our academy and women’s teams will be included.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Bluearmy_81 added 12:58 - Sep 25

Has to be good when not a trace of that man lingers at ITFC. That day can’t come quick enough! 2

Europablue added 13:15 - Sep 25

I hate to be pedantic, but ME is not really the former owner when he still holds a minority share.

He really should have just sold everything to have a clean break, but it makes sense for him to own part of the club because the return on investment should be very good now that he's not making any key decisions.

No doubt he is able to get a better price for the land now he holds it over the club.

I'm not one of those who hates ME, he just didn't have the football know-how. 2

Radlett_blue added 13:26 - Sep 25

I'm sure Mr Evans will make a tidy profit from the land, to offset some of his huge losses from owning ITFC. 0

Suffolkboy added 13:48 - Sep 25

Dwelling on past history wil not get ITFC anywhere ,nor reflect the truly positive and business like enthusiasm being shown by our new owners .

From the Board down ,through Mark Ashton and Kieron McKenna we seldom see anything but joined up thinking and an action plan to go with it !

Our training grounds used to belong to Fisons and Cranes ,and being conveniently adjacent present the ideal opportunity for development and expansion !

This news of further progress ,alongside the commitment of architects already is another exciting step forward .

COYB 0

blues1 added 13:48 - Sep 25

Europablue. Holding shares in the club doesn't make you an owner or thered be a lot of fans who could claim to be the owners. The share he has gives him no say whatsoever in the club. Its purely symbolic. And would eventually disappear totally anyway. 0

