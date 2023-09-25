Town in Process of Acquiring Former Owner Evans's Training Ground Land
Monday, 25th Sep 2023 12:50
Town are in the process of acquiring the area of Bent Lane which former owner Marcus Evans retained following the 2021 takeover as part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the club's training ground.
Evans kept a small area of the land across the road from the Playford Road buildings, which it was understood had the potential to be used for development, as well as taking a five per cent stake in new ownership group Gamechanger 20 Ltd, which has subsequently been diluted to around two per cent.
A statement on the club site this afternoon announced that the Blues are looking to buy more land and TWTD understands that it is the area still owned by Evans which is the subject of their interest.
“Gamechanger 20 Ltd has started the process of acquiring additional land at Playford Road, the club’s training ground,” the statement reads
“With the club’s plans to further develop Playford Road, the acquisition of the land, which is located on the Bent Lane side of the training facility, will play a key role in those developments as the club looks to deliver an elite performance environment for the men’s, women’s and academy squads.”
CEO Mark Ashton added: “I mentioned at the Fans’ Forum that the next big project would be the training ground.
“We’ve invoked architects to work on designs. We need a total rebuild of the training ground for the first team, a more professional environment in which Kieran McKenna can work and develop first-team players.
“We have the new pitches now, but we need a multi-million-pound spend on facilities at the training ground to bring us up to speed.
“In addition to this, further developments for our academy and women’s teams will be included.”
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
Jon Dahl Tommason was rumoured to have been close to leaving Blackburn in the summer due to lack of transfer funds but the manager who earned good reviews last season at Ewood Park has stuck around and continues to build a strong effective squad.
Opposition Preview - Southampton by ad_wilkin
The Town will go marching on, to St Mary’s on Tuesday in what will arguably be their toughest test yet.
Opposition Preview - Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
Town return from the international break to face lowly Sheffield Wednesday who sit in 23rd place with only one point so far.
Opposition Preview - Cardiff City by ad_wilkin
Town will play their second home game in as many weeks on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City visit Portman Road.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]